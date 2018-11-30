He reanga hou, he wahine kaihautū e whanake nei

He tūtakitanga i waenganui i te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern me ētahi rangatahi o Te Tairāwhiti kua tohua hei kaiarahi mō āpōpō.

Hai tā te Pirimia hai tā Jacinda Ardern, “Those young people are at the forefront of some of those challenges we need to face, I want to hear directly from them on what they'd like us to be doing.”

Kua kōwhiria a Rebekah Raihania e Meka Whaitiri o te rōpū reipa, hei māngai mō te paremata rangatahi.

Ko tā Rebekah Raihania, “Getting opportunities like meeting the Prime Minister, being involved in current issues and having your say as a young person is really important because it's going to be our future.”

He kaunihera rangatahi kua kōwhiria e Kiritapu Allan o te rōpū reipa, arā, e rūnanga ana rātau ki ngā take nui e pā ana ki ngā rangatahi.

Hai tā Waikamihi Lambert o Te Kaunihera Rangatahi o Te Tairāwhiti, “E pā ana ki te mate ā-hinengaro i roto i ngā rangatahi o tēnei ao, hei hoatu i ō mātau whakautu ki ngā pakeke hei whakarongo ki ngā rangatahi o ō mātau taone.”

Hai tā te kaunihera rangatahi o Te Tairāwhiti me whai wāhi atu te reo rangatahi ki ngā whakahaeretanga.

Ko tā Te Waikamihi Lambert, “We want to create a culture where it's okay to talk to each other and we want to create a safe space where all the youth can bring their ideas forward to the table and hopefully make our voice be heard.

E whakaae ana te Pirimia, arā, “No one knows what it is like to be a young person in 2018, they do, and we need that leadership particularly on issues like youth suicide, like environmental issues, like all of the things that I've had raised with me today.”

Hai tā te Pirimia me whakamana i te rangatahi ināianei tonu kia tū hei kaiarahi.