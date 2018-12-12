He raranga i te ora

I tēnei ao e tere huri haere ana ngā tāera kākahu, ko Hone Bailey he kaiwhatu kākāhu e pupuri ana ki ngā tikanga tuku iho, e whai oranga ana i ngā mahi hanga kākahu Māori.

He ringa toi motuhake, hei tā Hone Bailey kei tua atu ngā mahi raranga i te mahi noa, arā he oranga kei roto.

“We're sitting on gold here, but our society tells us that there's no value in it, and here we are struggling to live in this world but what we have what our ancestors have left us is gold”.

I a ia e tamariki ana ka rongo a Hone Bailey i te kōingo ki ngā mahi nei, ka mutu nā ngā kūia, nā te wheako tonu i whanake ai ōna pūkenga.

“Mai i te wā paku noa au he matenui nōku te ako ēnei mea ngā mea tawhito ngā mea a o tātau tūpuna. I remember being at kura learning how to weave a tīpare with harakeke or doing tukutuku and I just knew from then I loved it”.

Ka tohatoha ia i āna mahi ki te ipurangi, he whakaatu atu i te hakune o te haere a te pūnaha whakarite muka hei whakaniho kākahu.

“Things are so saturated with quick and easy, meaningful things, things that are easily acquired and this stands out to people when you show them they believe, they see, and they want it”.

Hai tāna anō ko te matū he tūhono atu ki ngā mātauranga ō mua, kia tōia mai ki tēnei wā.

“We can't expect people to make the pathway for us we have to go out there and make the pathway for ourselves and believe in it we have to see the value in it for us and those to come”.

Kai te akiaki a Hone Bailey kia whakamahi te Māori i tōna te taiao hei oranga mōna.