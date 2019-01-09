He pāua ka pae ki uta, ko te tāwara reka kei te puta ki tua

Ko te pae pāua tētahi o ngā tino kai e aruarutia ana e te tokomaha ki Te Tairāwhiti, nārā peka atu ai mātau ki te wetewete i ngā wawara.

“Kirīmi rawa atu, reka and plentiful. Beautiful bro”, te kī a tētahi kaihoko.

Kei te rārangi atu ngā tāngata maha ki Cafe 35 ki Tokomaru arā he whakamātau i tēnei pae pāua rongonui te take.

Hei tā tētahi kaihoko, “I've been hearing a lot these pāua pies, just on our way up to Ruatoria and thought we stop in and get some lunch on the way”.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o Cafe 35 hei tā Rachel Bellamy, “I owned the store in Te Puia, Te Puia Store, and I thought I'd come down here and have really nice life and go fishing, but we've created a little monster with these pāua pies.

He mea hoko ngā pāua i Rēkohu, ā, ahakoa kei te noho muna ngā kīnaki katoa ō roto, ko tā te kaiwhakahaere o te whare kai nei he ngākau nui, he whakaheke werawera.

“Sometimes we don't feel too loving toward them when we're all day make more pies it is just constant”, te kī a Bellamy.

Kei te kaha tonohia ngā pae nei e te takitini, arā, e rua rau ngā pae ka hokona ia rā i te raumati.

Ko tā tētahi kaihoko, “Man I reckon that's about a 9.5, maybe a 10”.

Hei tā tētahi atu kaihoko, “Really good pastry, creamy, definitely buy again”.

Heoi ehara i te pae pāua anake e tō ana i te hunga hiakai ki tēnei wāhi.

Ko tā Bellamy, “Pork belly pies, we've had one complaint about those and that's too much meat in them, so that's not a bad thing, we also do mutton curry and mince and cheese”.

Hei tā tētahi tūruhi, “This pie is amazing, it's true. The smell of fresh, freshness”.

Hei tā tētahi atu tūruhi “That is just tūmeke rawa atu tēnei kai, he kai mō ngā rangatira nē”.

Ko te pae tawhiti whaia kia tata, ko te pae tata, whakangaua hei tina.