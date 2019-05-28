He ngākau Ahuwhenua e tūwhera ai ngā kēti

E rua tekau tau a Kristry Maria Roa o Ngāti Maniapoto me Ngāti Apakura, kua whakaingoatia hei toa whakaihuwaka mō te taonga kaipāmu rangatahi ki ngā tohu Ahuwhenua.

“It was fully unknown, not coming from a farming background, as well as coming into this industry that I don't know, but also into that male-dominated environment but I knew that's what I wanted to do so I jumped in took a leap of faith and it's paid off for me so, everyone here has been really awesome so it's been really enjoyable”, tā Kristy Roa.

He raukura o te hōtaka poipoi kaipāmu rangatahi o Waipaoa i Te Tairāwhiti, me te aha, ka tūwhera te kēti ki a ia kia tomo atu ki ngā mahi.

"About three years ago I was looking for something to do outside of school and heard about the Waipaoa open day, drove through the gate and thought yep this is me, so it kind of happened quite quickly for me but it's always come from that passion for jobs and the people" tā Kristy Roa.

Hei tā Roa, he tūāpapa te kura rā e ako ai te tauira i ngā pukenga mahi pāmu, atu i ngā mahi ā-ringa ki ngā mahi whakahaere.

“Those practical jobs like fencing and shearing, also breaking in a wiener pup 8 weeks old right the way through that year, and then the second year it's all the mustering and also do a bit of fee budgeting so we get the whole lot from basic jobs all the way through to management of the farm”, te kī a Kristy Roa.

He hēpara a Kristy Roa ki ngā Teihana o Iwinui me Titirangi, nō te Kaporeihana o Hauiti, arā i te moka o Uawa. E rua tekau mā tahi rau heketa te rahi. Hei tāna he ngākaunui e ngāwari ai ngā mahi.

“It's pretty cool getting home at the end of the day knowing that you've achieved something, I think there's a lot of people of there who kind of get home and think oh tomorrow got to go back and do it all again but with farming there's just so much variety and I absolutely love it”, tā Roa.

Neke atu i te rima mano nga hipi, tata ki te whā mano ngā punua hipui, e 450 nga nga kau, ka mutu, kotahi mano nga pūru ki ngā teihana nei. I tua atu i ngā painga o te noho ki rō pārae, ka tatū atu ngā whakaaro o Kirsty Roa ki te taha pakihi anō hoki.

“Absolutely love business, again it comes from being brought up in a family business, always having open discussions around the dinner table about what's going on, so that's just naturally come through with the farming as well”, te kī a Roa.

Ko te pae tawhiti kei mua i a Kristy Roa, he whakahaere i tētahi pāmu kaitā he hipi he kau anō hoki, ka mutu, he tū hei rāngatira ki tōna ake pāmu.