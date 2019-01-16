He kītaurangi kia hāpai i te rangatahi

Nōna i mauheretia mō te hoko pūroi, ka huri ngā whakaaro a Fred Bishop Jr. Ināinei kei te whai ia kia whakaāhei i rangatahi e raru ana.

“Try and open up their mind span, because right now it's just drugs, alcohol, violence and pretty much pregnancy”, te kī a Bishop Jr.

Kei te pīrangi ia ki te whakatū whare haumaru arā mā ngā waiata, mā ngā tāmoko, wāhi tākaro, hoko kākahu anō hoki e tōtō i ngā rangathi kei te pari o te rua.

“The rangatahi that are feeling the vibe, bad ones, not the bad ones but the misguided ones, the unfortunate ones and ones like me like I used to be”, tā Bishop Jr.

He mea tautoko nā Hīkina Whakatutuki, ko tā Pakihi, he whakahāngai i ngā whakaakoranga ki ngā reanga e toru, atu i te ōrokohanga mai o te whakaaro, ki tōna puawaitanga.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o te hui o Pakihi hei tā Midge Te Kani, “A lot of whānau are not confident, don't believe their ideas are worthy so this is an opportunity for some of our people and to come in, build confidence, bring them into workshops and just nurture their business ideas”.

Ko tā Fred Bishop Jr., “Today it's made my vision become more believable, because I thought I coudn’t do it, it was just a vision but now it feels like reality”.

Ko te wawata ia a Bishop Jr. mā te whare haumaru e whai pukenga ai ngā rangatahi, kia tūhono atu ki ētahi atu ara tika.

“I want them to show them that they can be better than what they are, more than what they want to be, they can do better than us, our generation”, te kī a Bishop Jr.

“Got to get my qualification, come to the wānanga to get my business course going and learn from the right people, skills, steps, to do what I'm wanting to do”, tā Bishop Jr.

Hei ngā wiki rua e rua e heke mai nei tū ai te pokapū Pakihi o Te Uma.