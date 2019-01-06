He eke papa tū ngaru kia eke Tangaroa

E toru ngā Kai Eke Papa Tū Ngaru e whai ana kia piki angitū ai ki ngā whakataetae ā motu ki Taranaki.

Ko Stella Smith te tuatoru i te ao ki ngā mahi Eke Papa Tū Ngāru, tekau mā ono ōna tau, ā, kei te tāepaepatanga o ngā rangi ōna wawata.

“At first I was kind of hesitant about starting it because it wasn't really popular but when I started about three years ago I just thought it was heaps of fun and something so just started straight away”, te kī a Stella Smith.

Kei te haratau ia i mua tonu i ngā whakataetae eke papa tū ngaru ā motu hei te wiki nei, arā, kei te wāwāhi ia i ngā tai, kia eke Tangaroa.

“Yeah hopefully I've won it two years in a row so of course want to go for a third consecutive title but the girls are getting better and better so hopefully just try my best and surf as good as I can”, te kī a Stella Smith.

Ko Sean Hovell tērā kei te tūranga tekau mā tahi i te ao, ki ngā mahi eke papa tū ngaru. Kei te whai ia i te tūranga teitei o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Sean Hovell o Ngāti Porou, “It's been my aim for about 10 years since I've been in it. Surfing is a real subjective sport so we'll have to see how we go wave conditions and the waves you catch in your heat especially the finals makes a difference but definitely aim to make the final, top four”.

He toa eke papa tū ngaru Māori ō mua, kei te hoki atu a Geoff Pardoe o Ngāti Porou o Rongowhakaata ki ngā wai karekare. He pikimga ngakau wenei mahi mōna.

“Started probably six years ago one of the bros used to do it so I gave it a crack and just fell in love with it really yeah it's real similar to surfing so a lot of things cross over from your longboarding and short boarding that you can use supping but yeah it's just the new fizz”, te kī a Pardoe.

Ko te pae tawhiti mō te tokotoru nei kia kōwhiria rātau ki te ope o Aotearoa, kia whai wāhi atu ki ngā whakataetae ā-ao a te tau nei.