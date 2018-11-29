He āheinga hou ki ngā kaiwhakatipu tarukino

He ara e wātea ana ki te hunga whakatipu rauhea kia tomo atu ki te ahumahi rongoā. E whai ana tēnei i tā te Kāwanatanga whakamana i te pānuitanga tuarua o te pire tarutaru hei rongoā.

Hai tā te kaiwhakahaere o Hikurangi Cannabis hai ta a Panapa Ehau, “It's a really positive thing it puts NZ as a whole in a really good position on a global space, but what it also does is recognise the knowledge that many parts of New Zealand are famous for and New Zealand is famous for as well”

Hai tā Ehau tokomaha ngā whānau ki Te Tairāwhiti e whai hua ai i ngā mahi hoko tarukino.

“This legislative change will provide an opportunity for sustainable income for those families”, says Ehau.

Kai te puta haere te kamupene o Hikurangi Cannabis ki ngā kaiwhakatipu tarukino o te Tairāwhiti, kia kōrero ki ngā whakaritenga e whai moni ai rātau i wā rātau tipu.

“People will come in wanting the knowledge that they have so our focus is making sure that the people are at the centre and the benefit for whānau and multiple generations and that knowledge is looked after”,

Hai tā Ehau, he hua anō kai puta, arā nō te tau kua taha ake nei neke atu i te 4,700 tāngata kua whiua ki ngā hāmene tarukino.

“Rather than our whānau being ostracised and making up more than half the prison population due to cannabis-related charges that can be turned to be economic development or economic opportunity for whānau”, says Ehau.

Hai te tekau o Tīhema eke ai te pire tarutaru rongoā ki tōna pānuitanga tuatoru.