E whakarite rautaki tētehi Uru Huarākau Huakiwi Māori i te ruarua o ngā kaimahi

Kei te whakatikatika rautaki kē tētahi uru huarākau kiwi Māori ki te kimi kaimahi hōu me te whakapae kei tokoiti rawa te hunga hauhake hei te wā o te hauhake hei te marama o Māehe tīmata ai.

E ai ki te mema o Te Taratī o Ngāi Tukairangi a Carlo Ellis kia mau tonu ki ngā hua katoa.

Hei tā Ellis kia rite mō te hauhake ahakoa he torutou ngā kaimahi.

“We've just got to be creative, we can’t just sit back and be complacent on how the industry has been in the past. We have to look at new ways to engage people,” he says.

“Over the past wee while we've been advertising for people to apply for those and we've had a good uptake.”

E waru tekau ōrau o ngā huarākau kiwi ka ahu mai i rohe o Te Waiariki. Wheoi, ia tau ia tau, he ruarua noaiho ngā kaimahi hauhake.

“Our people can't just leave their three or four kids and go fruit picking for six to eight weeks and then there's no mahi afterwards,” i mea te Minita Take Mahi a Willie Jackson

“You know there's got to be some thought into what's happening with families? Is there an overall contract? Is there a contract after the six to eight weeks,” i kī atu a Jackson.

I whakatōngia te uru huarākau huakiwi tuatahi o Ngāi Tukairangi Taratī i te e waru tekau, nā wai ra, he uru huarākau atu ki Te Puke, nō tērā tau ki Heretaunga.

Ā, e whia rau ngā kaimahi huarākau huakiwi ia tau ia tau.

“We've got a set of orchard managers that help us with that and the networks that our trustees have and across different orchards,” i korero atu a Ellis, “Māori growers forum are really helpful.”

Ka hono atu te Taratī hoki ki te Kaupapa Kaimahi Huarākau Huawhenua i te Moananui-ā-Kiwa.