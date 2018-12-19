E whakaaro ana te Minita Manatū Whakahiato Ora kia whakatū tari iti ki ngā marae

Ko te whakatū tari iti o Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora kei te whai whakaarohia e te Minita. He karanga tērā nā te tumu whakarae o Papakura Marae rāua ko te kaiwhakahaere o Whānau Ora ki MUMA.

E ai ki a rāua, e whakatauirahia ana taua whakaaro e tā rātou mahi ngātahi ki ngā kai-mahi whakahiato ora hei tuari i ngā pouaka kirihimete ki te huhua o ngā whānau pōkaikaha.

Hei tā Kake he nui ake i tētehi nama noaiho, i tētehi apataki o MSD rānei e tiki āwhina ana, otiā, he whānaunga kē te tangata nei ki te marae.

“We've got the WIFI capability to relocate the WINZ office here at the marae,” i mea atu ia, “but the advantage to our whānau is that they know this marae they're comfortable here, this is an urban marae it's part of them.”

E tuari pouaka kai ana. Nā Te Mīhana o te Wahapū o Tāmaki i takoha, te marae o Papakura rātou ko Ngā Whare Waatea, ko te Papatākaro o Ngā Ana Wai i te taha o Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora ki ngā tāngata tekau mā rua mano e ono rau neke atu.

E whiwhi ana ngā kaipenihana i ngā kāri kai kotahi rau tāra neke atu te wāriu mō te wā ō te kirihimete anō hoki.

“Wouldn't it be wonderful for our people and Pacific if we had a lot more marae set up with Work and Income here,” i kī atu a Henare.

Pēnei nei i te marae o Ngā Whare Waatea, e tae mai ana ngā whanau i ngā pō, mauria mai ō rātou whāriki moenga ki te ara nei, rārangi ai, moe ai.

E ai ki a Kake he tohu inā te nui o te hiahia me ten oho pōkaikaiha o ngā whanau ki te haere mai ki te marae ki te kimi āwhina.

“I'm really pro deploying our MSD staff out into other spaces where our people need support where we can,” te korero a Sepuloni.

“We deal with the whole package,” i kī atu a Kake, “pathways to jobs, pathways to further training, making sure their tamariki are supported with all our other services.”

Ka hui ngātahi a Kake rāua ko Sepuloni ki te āta kōrero i te take nei hei te tau hōu.