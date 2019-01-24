E werohia ana te kāwanatanga kia whakakorengia te nama utu-kura

Kei te karanga atu anō Te Uepu mō Ngā Tumuaki o Aotearoa kia whakamana ai te kāwanatanga i tana kī taurangi ki te tuku putea tautoko ki ngā kura utu nama kore ki ngā mātua.

E whai ana tēnei i te āwangawanga o ngā iwi kāinga ki te tonga o Tāmaki e noho toimaha ana i aua nama.

“We need more of that in South Auckland,” i mea atu a tauira tau 12 a Rebecca Afaese-Le Noel, “cause, yeah I know my mum's gonna spend more money on my younger siblings as well for their stationery and it's just ridiculous.”

“Why can't we have that extended to our school as well?” i kī atu te whāea nei a Isabelle Apulu, “That's the question for the government.”

Mō rātou he uaua rawa ngā nama nei te whakatutuki.

“I've gotta sacrifice,” i korero atu a māmā Robyn Pivott.

“I've gotta not pay one thing to be able to get the uniforms, cause you only get given a certain time.”

"It's about communal living like, we've got my brother-in-law living with us so we combine our resources,” i mea atu a Apulu.

“My husband works hard.”

E ai ki te Perehitini o Ngā Tumuaki o Aotearoa, e ai ki a Whetu Cormick me whakamana te kāwanatanga i tana kītauranga e rua tau ki muri, arā, ki te whōatu i te kotahi rau rima tāra ia tauira ki ngā kura ka kore rapu koha mai i ngā whānau.

“We know many of our whānau across the country are unable to make those contributions,” te kupu a Cormick.

“The challenge is for the education system is that, we're not resourced well enough, we don't get enough money from our government.”

I mea mai te Minita Take Mātauranga a Chris Hipkins arā, e mōhio ana mātou i ngā toimahatanga ki ngā whānau, ā, kei te tirotiro mē pewhea te hiki i ngaua toimaha.

“Arā, kua piki ake te utu ā wiki i te whitu tekau mā rima tāra ia wiki ki ngā whānau e toru rau e waru tekau mano,” i kī atu a Hipkins.

Ka wero atu anō a Cormick i te take nei ki te Minita o Te Manatū Mātauranga hei ngā wiki e rua nei.