E hurō ana ngā iwi o Tāmaki i te Uepu Hanga Whare Taone hōu

Me whakatū e te rōpū Housing & Urban Development ētahi hapori māori. Koinei te whakahau a te Poutaki o Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei Marae, a Taiaha Hawke.

Kei te āritarita rātou me Ngati Paoa kia mahi ngātahi rātou ko taua rōpū ki te tuku i ngā whare ngāwari te utu ki o rātou uri.

Hei tā Hawke e titiro kau ana ngā iwi o Tāmaki ki tua o te paewai o te moana.

“Ehara i te mea mā te kāwanatanga e hoe i tēnei o ngā kaupapa, kia riro ngā mātauranga katoa ki ngā iwi, mā ngā iwi e whakawhanake haere i ēnei kaupapa hei hanga ngā hapori Māori,” i mea atu ia.

“Even more encouragingly the Minister has to acknowledge that he needs to work with manawhenua to make sure that all our rights are observed,” i kī atu te tumuwhakarae pakihi o Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust arā, Dan Karena.

I raro i a HUDA ka mahi ngātahi rātou me ngā rōpū hanga whare, ngā kaunihera me ngā iwi kia tere ake ai te hanga whare hapori nui.

“He tokoiti ngā iwi o roto o Tāmaki nei e noho ngātahi ai. Ko mātou ko Ōrākei, ko Te Akitai, ki Ihumātao, engari ko ērā atu o ngā iwi kei tērā taha, kei tērā taha kē ō rātou uri e noho ana,” te kupu a Hawke.

“Me tahuri mai a Twyford mā ki te hanga he hapori Māori i roto i tōna kaupapa.”

E manako ana a Ngāti Paoa ka whai hua tō rātou rautaki hanga whare hōu e ono rau, ngā papakāinga mō o rātou uri me tētehi marae hōu ki tō rātou whenua ki Te Tauoma ki te rāwhiti o Tāmaki.

“With any developments of that size and scale you need as much assistance particularly with the infrastructure around it, and working with council,” te korero a Karena.

“Making sure you have a smooth build process, and you can deliver it on time.”

E whakapae ana ka oti te hanga o te marae hōu ki Te Tauoma hei ngā tau e rua.