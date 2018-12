He aukati i ngā kaitaraiwa haurangi te whai, arā he tohu reorua e aro pū ki ngā hoa kia mahi ngātahi, kia haukoti atu i ngā hoa haurangi i mua i tā rātau eke ki te huarahi.

Hei tā Dianne Akurangi o Huarahi Haumaru ki te Tairāwhiti, ko Te Tairāwhiti tētahi o ngā wāhi kino rawa atu mō te taraiwa haurangi, ka mutu he tāne Māori te nuinga.

Aukatia te taraiwa haurangi a tō hoa, he hautoa. Koia te whakahau a ngā rōpū whakahaumaru huarahi ki Te Tairāwhiti.

“Ultimately the campaign aims to show that intervening makes you a really good mate, true mates don't let mates drive drunk”, te kī a Dianne Akurangi.

Ka aro hāngai atu ki ngā tāne Māori, atu i te 24 tau te pakeke ki te 34 tau te pakeke.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o ngā Pōrihimana Huarahi ki Te Tairāwhiti hei tā Sgt. Dean Ploughman, “In the last 12 months, multiple people have died in crashes in Te Tairāwhiti as a result of drinking and driving or where alcohol has been a factor in those crashes”.

Ko tā te kaitakawaenga ā-Iwi ki Te Tairāwhiti ko tā Sgt. Rob Rutene, “Ia wiki he maha ngā tāngata e mau i a mātau e taraiwa haurangi ana i ngā waka. Rua tekau mā waru i tērā wiki, kāre i te pai”.

Kei te whai ngā Pōrihimana kia mahi tahi ki ngā iwi, ki ngā whare āwhina anō hoki, arā, kia tau ai he mahere e tū ake ngā māngai hei kaupare atu i tēnei āhuatanga ki rō whānau.

“Ko te take ko te ahurea, mai i ia whakatipuranga ki tētahi whakatipuranga ō mua” te kī a Rutene.

Ko te whakapae ia a Ploughman kei te Te Tairāwhiti ētahi e pōhehe ana he pai noa te taraiwa i ngā huarahi i a rātau e haurangi ana.

“That drinking and driving is OK because we live in a small city and they're not going far, and in a culture that really drinking to excess is OK, so we're trying to address that”, te kī Ploughman.

He tohu reorua kei ngā huarahi ki Tūranga, ki Te Tairāwhiti puta noa, hei whakaaweawe i ngā hapū.

Ko tā Dianne Akurangi, “Previous campaigns we've decided to target it at the driver themselves, with this one it's a little bit different we're focusing on the mates, we think that they're a big influence on these people's lives and they could be a game-changer for them”.

Hei āpōpō whakahaeretia ai he hopuni whakatā mā te hunga e taraiwa ana ki te Tūranga.