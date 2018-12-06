Auahi kore, koinei te tohe a ngā tauira o te kura o Kaiti

Nā te kura o Kaiti ki Tūranganui a Kiwa te wero, kia auahi-kore ai te rohe toa tāuhi o Kaiti. Kua tutuki, arā ināianei ka kawea atu te tauira ā-hapori nei ki te Hui Hauora a Ngā Iwi Taketake o te Ao, ka tū ki Rotorua ā tērā tau.

Hei tā Merearahi Davis o te kura o Kaiti, “Since the Kaiti Mall is such a big part of our Kaiti Community we thought it was in need of an upgrade so we thought making smoke-free it would be a more positive environment for everyone”.

Kei kō paku atu te Kura o Kaiti i te rohe toa tāuhi o Kaiti, ka mutu e tū ake ana ngā tamariki o te kura hei kaitieki, e haumaru ake ai te wāhi nei.

Ko tā Mika Goldsmith, “I love that the mall is going to be smoke-free. I now won't have to breathe in the yucky air when I walk past”.

Hei tā te Heamana o Ka Pai Kaiti a Aporina Chapman, “Every now and then the school will over to tidy it up, and just having the kids presence in the mall just raises that whole awareness again with whānau visiting the mall”.

I whai tautoko te kura o Kaiti i te rōpū Auahi kore o Te Tairāwhiti rātau ko te tarahiti o Ka Pai Kaiti, ka whakatakotohia te wero ki Te Kaunihera ā Rohe o Te Tairāwhiti, taka iho ka whakaaetia te panonitanga nei.

Hei tā Aporina Chapman kei te hapori katoa te haepapa kia ū ki te tikanga auahi kore.

“We also have other a Kōhanga Reo at the back, we have other early childcare centres close-by. A lot of the work actually lies or sits with the whānau living here so they've actually been the support behind the changes that have occurred”, te kī Chapman.

Hei te Pepuere o te tau hou kawea atu ai te tauira nei ki te Hui Hauora a Ngā Iwi Taketake o te Ao.