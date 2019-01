2019 Ko te tau mō ngā reo iwi taketake o te ao

Ka whakatauria e Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Whenua o Te Ao, koinei te tau hei pupuru, hei whakarauora, hei whakatairanga i ngā reo o ngā iwi taketake o te ao.

E ai ki tētahi mātanga reo Māori, e ai ki a Tawhirimatea Williams, kei te kāinga kē te orokohanga o te whakarauoratanga o ngā reo katoa.

“Me kōrerohia te reo i te kāinga, me kōrero te reo i ngā wā katoa, i ngā wāhi katoa ki wāu tamariki, ki wāu mokopuna,” i mea atu a Williams.

“Me whakaakohia tonu āu tamariki me āu mokopuna ki te whakahoki mai i roto i te reo.”

Mō ngētehi wāhine e noho nei ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau ko tō rātou reo te mea nui.

“If I want to talk to my children I want to talk in my own language,” i kī atu te kuia nō Hāmoa a Malia Tanuto.

“I don't want to talk to them in English because our own language is our first language to speak.”

Otia ko te aronga nui o Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Iwi o te Ao he whakamaimoa i ngā reo Māori o tēnā iwi, o tēnā iwi, me ngōna mana hei aho reo e tuituia ai ngā ahurea o te ao.

Tōna whitu mano ngā reo iwi taketake i te ao, engari, tōna rua mano e ono rau kei te matemate haere.

Hei te kuia a Tutai Tutavake nō Atiu Ngā Kuki Airani, i te wehenga i ō rātou ake motu kāinga kua raru te reo.

“My own children are speaking in Raro sometimes yes, but talking to their children in English,” Tutavake says.

“All my children was born in Samoa, and we came here and started going to school in New Zealand,” te korero a Tunato, “but by that time they came home and I heard I can't hear anyone speaking Samoa.”

Wheoi, hei tā te kuia a Sarlaunen Parmar nō Inia, mā te mate ururoa e puta ai ngā hua.

“Mostly our Gujarati people we speak to the kids in our Gujarati language,” i mea atu a Parmar.

“For my grandson he is six now he speaks perfect Gujarati now.”

Ka whakarewa te kaupapa nei ki Parī hei rā rua tekau mā waru o tēnei marama.