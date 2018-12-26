Ahakoa kei te whara, kei te aro pū a Wainohu ki te pae tawhiti

Kua whakaingoatia a Gaibreill Wainohu o Horouta Waka Hoe ki Tūranga ki ngā whiringa whāiti mō ngā tohu tākaro o Halberg.

"My goal is to be the J19 individual world champion at the next worlds, but to do that I have to make sure that I'm the national champion at the next nationals before that to qualify".

Nō te haehaetanga o tōna pokowhiwhi, mau ai a Gaibreill Wainohu ki uta, heoi kei te ū tonu.

"So I injured myself in rugby and I've had to adapt my training so that I don't injure myself further, but I still keep myself moving, working and fit".

He rite tonu tā Grabriell Wainohu whakapakari tinana ia rā, ia rā kia māui ake ai te tinana.

“Off the water training as well, running, swimming, because it all helps and ties in to help with the wakas. Training with the groups and individually on your own so that you do get a little bit of edge on everybody else”.

Ko Gaibreill Wainohu tērā, te wahine toa takitahi i te reanga tekau mā ono tau, i te whakataetae waka ama o te ao.

“Each year is different you never know who else is doing the work behind the scenes, so you gotta not get complacent, just because I've done a lot of things already, not think that it's going to get handed to me, have to take it”.

Ahakoa ngā tini whakawai, hei tā Wainohu ko te mea nui he whakaatu atu ki tōna whānau ka tarea e ia ngā taumata tiketike.

"Everyone around me is still keeping, pushing me, motivating me and reminding me of the bigger picture for 2020 for the next worlds in Hawaii".

Hei te 21 o Pēpuere tū ai ngā tohu Halberg ki Tāmaki Makaurau.