Recipes: White Chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake Easy 45mins serves4 INGREDIENTS 400g white chocolate 400ml cream 500g cream cheese 100g white sugar 2Tbsp gelatin powder 100g Frozen raspberries BASE 100g white chocolate 30g white sugar 100g malt biscuits DIRECTIONS Blitz malt biscuits in a food processor Melt white chocolate and fold in 100g to biscuit and sugar mix, shape with cookie cutters Cream cream cheese and sugar in a double boiler Dissolve gelatin and whip cream until soft peaks form Mix remaining white chocolate, cream cheese and gelatin, gently fold in cream Pour mix into a baking paper lined tray and pop into freezer Once frozen cut with cookie cutter, place on base and garnish GARNISH Freeze dried fruit/ raspberries Micro greens Valrhona pearls EQUIPMENT Round cookie cutters Food processor Pot Spatula Egg beater Baking dish Baking paper Mixing bowls