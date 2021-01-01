TV show sub navigation

Recipes: White Chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake

Easy

45
mins

serves
4

INGREDIENTS 

  • 400g white chocolate
  • 400ml cream
  • 500g cream cheese
  • 100g white sugar
  • 2Tbsp gelatin powder
  • 100g Frozen raspberries

BASE

  • 100g white chocolate
  • 30g white sugar
  • 100g malt biscuits

DIRECTIONS

  1. Blitz malt biscuits in a food processor
  2. Melt white chocolate and fold in 100g to biscuit and sugar mix, shape with cookie cutters
  3. Cream cream cheese and sugar in a double boiler
  4. Dissolve gelatin and whip cream until soft peaks form
  5. Mix remaining white chocolate, cream cheese and gelatin, gently fold in cream
  6. Pour mix into a baking paper lined tray and pop into freezer
  7. Once frozen cut with cookie cutter, place on base and garnish
GARNISH
  • Freeze dried fruit/ raspberries
  • Micro greens
  • Valrhona pearls
  
EQUIPMENT
  • Round cookie cutters
  • Food processor
  • Pot
  • Spatula
  • Egg beater
  • Baking dish
  • Baking paper
  • Mixing bowls
  

