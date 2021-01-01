INGREDIENTS 400g white chocolate

400ml cream

500g cream cheese

100g white sugar

2Tbsp gelatin powder

100g Frozen raspberries BASE 100g white chocolate

30g white sugar

100g malt biscuits

DIRECTIONS Blitz malt biscuits in a food processor Melt white chocolate and fold in 100g to biscuit and sugar mix, shape with cookie cutters Cream cream cheese and sugar in a double boiler Dissolve gelatin and whip cream until soft peaks form Mix remaining white chocolate, cream cheese and gelatin, gently fold in cream Pour mix into a baking paper lined tray and pop into freezer Once frozen cut with cookie cutter, place on base and garnish