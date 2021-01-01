TV show sub navigation

Recipes: Sticky Pork Ribs

Easy

75
mins

serves
4

INGREDIENTS 

  • Pork ribs
  • Ginger
  • Garlic
  • Oil
  • Honey
  • Brown sugar
  • Star Anise
  • Chicken liquid stock
  • Soy sauce
  • Cracked pepper
  • Rice wine vinegar
  • Chilli flakes

GARNISH

  • Spring onion

EQUIPMENT

  • Frying pan
  • Roasting Dish
 DIRECTIONS
  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C
  2. Finely chop the ginger, garlic
  3. In a hot pan, add oil and fry off the pork ribs
  4. Add the ginger, garlic, chilli flakes and star anise until the meat browns off
  5. Add remaining ingredients and liquids to the meat
  6. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes each side
  7. Finish the ribs off on top of the stove allowing the remaining liquids to turn into sticky sauce
  8. Thinly slice the spring onion to serve on top of the sticky pork ribs
   
   

