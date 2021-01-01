Recipes: Sticky Pork Ribs Easy 75mins serves4 Facebook Twitter Email Link Share URL Copy URL INGREDIENTS Pork ribs Ginger Garlic Oil Honey Brown sugar Star Anise Chicken liquid stock Soy sauce Cracked pepper Rice wine vinegar Chilli flakes GARNISH Spring onion EQUIPMENT Frying pan Roasting Dish DIRECTIONS Preheat your oven to 180°C Finely chop the ginger, garlic In a hot pan, add oil and fry off the pork ribs Add the ginger, garlic, chilli flakes and star anise until the meat browns off Add remaining ingredients and liquids to the meat Cook in the oven for 30 minutes each side Finish the ribs off on top of the stove allowing the remaining liquids to turn into sticky sauce Thinly slice the spring onion to serve on top of the sticky pork ribs