INGREDIENTS Pork ribs

Ginger

Garlic

Oil

Honey

Brown sugar

Star Anise

Chicken liquid stock

Soy sauce

Cracked pepper

Rice wine vinegar

Chilli flakes GARNISH Spring onion EQUIPMENT Frying pan

Roasting Dish

DIRECTIONS Preheat your oven to 180°C Finely chop the ginger, garlic In a hot pan, add oil and fry off the pork ribs Add the ginger, garlic, chilli flakes and star anise until the meat browns off Add remaining ingredients and liquids to the meat Cook in the oven for 30 minutes each side Finish the ribs off on top of the stove allowing the remaining liquids to turn into sticky sauce Thinly slice the spring onion to serve on top of the sticky pork ribs