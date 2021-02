INGREDIENTS Beef or Chicken

Ginger, chopped

Garlic

Soy sauce

Brown sugar

Chilli flakes *if heat is wanted*

Sweet Thai chilli sauce

Pickled/Daikon carrots

White vinegar

Water

Sugar

DIRECTIONS, FILLING Marinate the meat and then fry off in a pan Drain the liquid from the carrots/ daikon Heat the rolls Add meat/carrots, daikon and garnish with coriander