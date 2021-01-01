INGREDIENTS 1 whole snapper

4 purple kūmara

4 Tbsp flour

12 eggs

5 Tbsp white vinegar

20g spinach

300g butter

12 cherry tomatoes

1 tsp sugar

6 Tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS In a pot parboil peeled kūmara whole for 15-20 minutes, cool in a strainer Gut, scale and fillet fish Halve tomatoes, season, sprinkle sugar, oil and roast in the oven at 100c for 30 minutes With a bar mix, blits 3 egg yolk, 1Tbsp vinegar and 300ml melted butter. Add spinach and continue to blits In a pot of boiling water and remaining vinegar poach eggs Grate kūmara, add flour, 1 egg, season and shape with cookie cutters Shallow fry kūmara cakes and snapper fillets Plate and garnish