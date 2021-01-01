TV show sub navigation

Recipes: Snapper Benedict

Easy

35
mins

serves
4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 whole snapper
  • 4 purple kūmara
  • 4 Tbsp flour
  • 12 eggs
  • 5 Tbsp white vinegar
  • 20g spinach
  • 300g butter
  • 12 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 6 Tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a pot parboil peeled kūmara whole for 15-20 minutes, cool in a strainer
  2. Gut, scale and fillet fish
  3. Halve tomatoes, season, sprinkle sugar, oil and roast in the oven at 100c for 30 minutes
  4. With a bar mix, blits 3 egg yolk, 1Tbsp vinegar and 300ml melted butter. Add spinach and continue to blits
  5. In a pot of boiling water and remaining vinegar poach eggs
  6. Grate kūmara, add flour, 1 egg, season and shape with cookie cutters
  7. Shallow fry kūmara cakes and snapper fillets
  8. Plate and garnish

GARNISH

  • Italian parsley
  • Micro greens
  • Edible flowers
  

EQUIPMENT

  • pot
  • strainer
  • grater
  • pan
  • bar mix
  • jug
  • cookie cutter
  

