Serves: 4 | Total prep & cooking time: 35 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole snapper
- 4 purple kūmara
- 4 Tbsp flour
- 12 eggs
- 5 Tbsp white vinegar
- 20g spinach
- 300g butter
- 12 cherry tomatoes
- 1 tsp sugar
- 6 Tbsp olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- In a pot parboil peeled kūmara whole for 15-20 minutes, cool in a strainer
- Gut, scale and fillet fish
- Halve tomatoes, season, sprinkle sugar, oil and roast in the oven at 100c for 30 minutes
- With a bar mix, blits 3 egg yolk, 1Tbsp vinegar and 300ml melted butter. Add spinach and continue to blits
- In a pot of boiling water and remaining vinegar poach eggs
- Grate kūmara, add flour, 1 egg, season and shape with cookie cutters
- Shallow fry kūmara cakes and snapper fillets
- Plate and garnish
GARNISH
- Italian parsley
- Micro greens
- Edible flowers
EQUIPMENT
- pot
- strainer
- grater
- pan
- bar mix
- jug
- cookie cutter
