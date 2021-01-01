TV show sub navigation

Pulled Beef Loaded Fries

Easy

2
hours

serves
4

Serves: 4 | Total prep & cooking time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS 

  • 800g beef rump
  • 8 cloves garlic
  • 1Tbsp tomato paste
  • Beef stock to cover
  • 6Tbsp flour
  • 1tsp marmite
  • 1 stick rosemary
  • 8 mushrooms
  • 100ml cream
  • 100g grated cheese
  • 8 agria potatoes
  • 3Tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C
  2. Cut beef into cubes
  3. Dust with flour, add tomato paste and brown in oven for 10 minutes
  4. Roughly cut garlic and slice mushrooms
  5. Add to roasting dish with marmite, rosemary and stock
  6. Turn oven down to 165c, cover tray with tin foil and place in oven for 90 minutes
  7. In a separate roasting dish bake potato for 90 minutes, open, season and roast with olive oil
  8. Pull beef, place on potatoes, gratinate with cheese and garnish.

GARNISH

  • Italian parsley
  

EQUIPMENT

  • Roasting dish
  • Chopping board
  

