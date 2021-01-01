Serves: 4 | Total prep & cooking time: 2 hours
INGREDIENTS
- 800g beef rump
- 8 cloves garlic
- 1Tbsp tomato paste
- Beef stock to cover
- 6Tbsp flour
- 1tsp marmite
- 1 stick rosemary
- 8 mushrooms
- 100ml cream
- 100g grated cheese
- 8 agria potatoes
- 3Tbsp olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 180°C
- Cut beef into cubes
- Dust with flour, add tomato paste and brown in oven for 10 minutes
- Roughly cut garlic and slice mushrooms
- Add to roasting dish with marmite, rosemary and stock
- Turn oven down to 165c, cover tray with tin foil and place in oven for 90 minutes
- In a separate roasting dish bake potato for 90 minutes, open, season and roast with olive oil
- Pull beef, place on potatoes, gratinate with cheese and garnish.
GARNISH
EQUIPMENT
- Roasting dish
- Chopping board
