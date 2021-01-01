INGREDIENTS 800g beef rump

8 cloves garlic

1Tbsp tomato paste

Beef stock to cover

6Tbsp flour

1tsp marmite

1 stick rosemary

8 mushrooms

100ml cream

100g grated cheese

8 agria potatoes

3Tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS Preheat your oven to 180°C Cut beef into cubes Dust with flour, add tomato paste and brown in oven for 10 minutes Roughly cut garlic and slice mushrooms Add to roasting dish with marmite, rosemary and stock Turn oven down to 165c, cover tray with tin foil and place in oven for 90 minutes In a separate roasting dish bake potato for 90 minutes, open, season and roast with olive oil Pull beef, place on potatoes, gratinate with cheese and garnish.