Recipes: Doughnut - 3 Ways Easy 1hours serves2 INGREDIENTS 200g Warm Milk 8g Instant yeast 6g Sugar 500g flour 7g Salt 2 eggs 50g unsalted butter Custard 6 egg yolks 100g sugar 50g flour 500ml Milk DIRECTIONS Set yeast by using yeast and warm milk. Add dry ingredients and mix in butter. Prove the mixture and cover with glad wrap. Roll out, cut, prove again before frying. CUSTARD Mix egg yolk and sugar then add flour. Heat milk, strain and add to yolk mix. add to heat, stir until thick and refrigerate.