TV show sub navigation

Recipes: Doughnut - 3 Ways

Easy

1
hours

serves
2

INGREDIENTS

  • 200g Warm Milk
  • 8g Instant yeast
  • 6g Sugar
  • 500g flour
  • 7g Salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 50g unsalted butter

Custard

  • 6 egg yolks
  • 100g sugar
  • 50g flour
  • 500ml Milk

DIRECTIONS

  1. Set yeast by using yeast and warm milk.
  2. Add dry ingredients and mix in butter.
  3. Prove the mixture and cover with glad wrap.
  4. Roll out, cut, prove again before frying.

CUSTARD

  1. Mix egg yolk and sugar then add flour.
  2. Heat milk, strain and add to yolk mix.
  3. add to heat, stir until thick and refrigerate.
GARNISH  
EQUIPMENT  

You might also like

Similar blogs

Search our recipes

Subscribe to Te Wharekai