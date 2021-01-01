INGREDIENTS 200g Warm Milk

8g Instant yeast

6g Sugar

500g flour

7g Salt

2 eggs

50g unsalted butter Custard 6 egg yolks

100g sugar

50g flour

500ml Milk

DIRECTIONS Set yeast by using yeast and warm milk. Add dry ingredients and mix in butter. Prove the mixture and cover with glad wrap. Roll out, cut, prove again before frying. CUSTARD Mix egg yolk and sugar then add flour. Heat milk, strain and add to yolk mix. add to heat, stir until thick and refrigerate.