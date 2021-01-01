INGREDIENTS 2/3 cup cocoa

200g butter

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

200g Whittakers Chocolate

DIRECTIONS Preheat oven at 150c Mix cocoa and butter together, add sugar, eggs until it forms a smooth paste Sift in flour and baking powder and chocolate Stir until well combined and cook for 50 minutes.