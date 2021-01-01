Serves: 4 | Total prep & cooking time: 35 minutes
|
INGREDIENTS
- 2/3 cup cocoa
- 200g butter
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla essence
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 200g Whittakers Chocolate
|
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven at 150c
- Mix cocoa and butter together, add sugar, eggs until it forms a smooth paste
- Sift in flour and baking powder and chocolate
- Stir until well combined and cook for 50 minutes.
|
GARNISH
- Butterscotch sauce
- Mixed berries
- Caster Sugar
- Berry Coulis
|
|
EQUIPMENT
|