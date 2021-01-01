TV show sub navigation

Serves: 4 | Total prep & cooking time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 2/3 cup cocoa
  • 200g butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 200g Whittakers Chocolate

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven at 150c
  2. Mix cocoa and butter together, add sugar, eggs until it forms a smooth paste
  3. Sift in flour and baking powder and chocolate
  4. Stir until well combined and cook for 50 minutes.

GARNISH

  • Butterscotch sauce
  • Mixed berries
  • Caster Sugar
  • Berry Coulis
  

EQUIPMENT

  • Mixing bowl
  • baking pan
  


 



     

