Don’t miss thrilling, live performances by a selection of New Zealand’s best kapa haka including Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi, Ngā Tūmanako, Te Mātārae I Orehu, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and Te Waka Huia.

See some of the top groups in the country bringing their unique style of Māori performing arts excellence to Auckland