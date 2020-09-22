Whakatau 2020 Māori Election Coverage Schedule

WHAKATAU 2020 MĀORI ELECTION COVERAGE SCHEDULE

The first of eight debates sees Te Tai Hauāuru candidates lead out WHAKATAU 2020, Māori Television’s election coverage commencing on Monday 28 September at 7pm.

“The Māori seats have always been pivotal to an election and our coverage will focus on providing factual balanced information to allow Māori communities to make informed choices,” said Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.

WHAKATAU 2020 brings together Māori views from across the spectrum - candidates, communities and commentators.

An exclusive poll on the electorates will also inform the debates, presenting findings on the standing of candidates and topical issues within the electorate.

All election specials will be simulcast live on Māori Television, its website and Facebook and will also be available on the iwi radio network online platforms.

WHAKATAU 2020 Coverage

Hosted by journalist and lawyer, David Jones, the seven debates start Monday September 28, featuring candidates from each of the seven Māori seats. An eighth special te reo Māori debate, open to all the main party candidates in the general seats, will also be broadcast on Tuesday October 7.



Debate Schedule

DEBATE #1 - TE TAI HAUĀURU Monday September 28

DEBATE #2 - IKAROA RĀWHITI Wednesday September 30

DEBATE #3 - HAURAKI-WAIKATO Thursday October 1

DEBATE #4 - WAIARIKI Sunday October 4

DEBATE #5 - NATIONAL (REO MĀORI) Tuesday October 6

DEBATE #6 - TE TAI TONGA Wednesday October 7

DEBATE #7 - TE TAI TOKERAU Thurs October 8

DEBATE #8 - TĀMAKI MAKAURAU Sunday October 11

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, Māori Television’s website 7:00pm – 8:00pm

ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL - Saturday October 17

David Jones will host our three hour Election Night special. It will include our reporters providing updates from the seven Māori electorates, polling updates, and commentary from an expert panel of political commentators offering their analysis as results are announced.

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, Māori Television’s website coverage starts at 7:00pm

POST ELECTION SPECIAL – Sunday October 18

Providing critical analysis, discussion of the results and the impact for our Māori communities, the Post-Election Special will be a one hour live show hosted by veteran broadcaster, Neil Waka.

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, Māori Television’s website 7:30pm – 8:00pm

