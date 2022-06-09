WATCH LIVE: OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF WHAKAATA MĀORI

New Zealanders are invited to celebrate the historic dawn launch of the new name for Māori Television.

Whakaata Māori, which means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’, will be the official name reflecting the network’s growth into a multi-media organisation.

A special dawn service starting from 6.00 AM will be broadcast live with leaders, iwi, communities and kaimahi gathering to celebrate the important milestone. Indigenous broadcasters will be joining from overseas.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the launch also reflected the important strides made by many in the revitalisation of the Māori language and the ability to embrace a Māori name.

“Eighteen years ago we began as a television station. Today, we are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of Aotearoa and a thriving part of its future.”

“We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our Māori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving Māori culture for all of Aotearoa. We are Whakaata Māori.”

Whakaata Māori was founded through a long campaign by Māori to protect te reo and tikanga Māori. Fifty years ago the reo Māori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.

Live coverage begins at 6.00 AM on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Watch it on television, Facebook, Māori+ and māoritelevision.com