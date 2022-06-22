TROY KINGI LIVE – FROM WHAKAATA MĀORI HQ

An exclusive performance with leading Māori artist, Troy King, will be streamed live from Whakaata Māori tonight.

‘AFTERHOURS TARI TAKE-OVER WITH TROY KINGI’ will come live from the newsroom of Whakaata Māori at 8.00 PM.

Troy Kingi will perform his award-winning album ‘Holy Colony Burning Acres’, in te reo Māori. Backed by his band, The Upperclass, the kiwi muso will perform in front of staff and for audiences at home.

AFTERHOURS TARI TAKE-OVER WITH TROY KINGI plays on the kaupapa of artists performing in the tari or office.

Troy Kingi says the album, Pū Whenua Hautapu Eka Mumura (Holy Colony Burning Acres) focuses on major issues facing indigenous peoples around the world.

“This form of politically charged reggae has rarely been heard since the days of Herbs and their fight against nuclear power in the Pacific,” he says.

AFTERHOURS TARI TAKEOVER is the first in a new series of concerts from Whakaata Māori HQ, featuring and promoting Māori artists, on digital platforms.

‘Holy Colony Burning Acres’ won the prestigious 2020 Taite Music Prize, and ‘Mighty Invader’, from the album was nominated for a coveted Silver Scroll Award.

The album also earned Kingi two awards at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards – Best Roots Album and, for a second consecutive year, Best Māori Artist. The new reo Māori version will be released June 24th on all digital platforms and on Vinyl from Dec 2022.