TONIGHT – ON PIO TEREI TONIGHT – ON MĀORI TELEVISION …

Tonight’s show sees entertainer, opera singer, comedian, and Lucky Dipper Luke ‘the Birdman’ Bird, joining actor and music superstar, Fran Kora (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pūkeko) of iconic band Kora, sharing the couch with Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT, 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Our Surprise Singer is Dianne Tibble, singing Eva Cassidy’s ‘Songbird’.

‘Saint Nix’ recognises the mahi of Glenys Taupo from the Tūwhera Trust, which is a voluntary community whānau support group passionate about the care and wellbeing of those affected by methamphetamine individually, or as whānau.

The Trust makes sure food and support is available for those who might be struggling to make ends meet. Glenys puts in her time and is someone with a heart of gold who is always helping those who are in need.

