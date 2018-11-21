Toni Urlich heading back to Māori Television

Māori Television has taken an innovative step forward by utilising an external production company’s New Media team, together with the MTS internal team, to grow sales and content partnerships.

The New Media Division at Screentime are specialists in creating television commercials, branded content, video communications, radio commercials and digital advertising campaigns for a broad range of clients. Now Toni Urlich and her team will expand this service to oversee content partnership and sales management for Maori Television.

MTS’s Chief Executive, Keith Ikin says “The role will see Toni Urlich bring her wealth of industry experience to Māori Television and we are excited about the potential. Prior to her work with Screentime Ms Urlich was Sales Manager at MTS, so this is a natural fit”

“Toni brings her commitment to kaupapa Māori and understanding of working with both Māori and corporate organisations. This also means this relationship, in conjunction with producers, will ensure we seamlessly integrate brands into show content, create extended content, tap into the MTS influencer network and present ourselves to a Māori TV audience in ground breaking and cost effective ways.”

Screentime NZ Chief Executive Officer, Philly de Lacey, says, “We are delighted that Toni can include Māori Television as one of her key accounts. I think this is a wonderful, innovative and exciting challenge for the team that fits the New Media division’s skill set perfectly.”

