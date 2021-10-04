TE AO WITH MOANA TALKS TO TERRI FRIESEN – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

A mother cleared of killing her baby whose bid for compensation has been blocked by the Justice Minister speaks to presenter Moana Maniapoto on TE AO WITH MOANA – screening on Māori Television at 8.00 PM tonight (Monday 4 October 2021).

In 1989, Terri Friesen was convicted of killing her newborn baby Chantelle after she gave police a false confession.

Friesen believes she deserves an apology and compensation after her manslaughter conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal – but Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has sent her a letter ruling out both.

Moana Maniapoto unpacks the Minister’s response with law professors Julia Tolmie and Carrie Leonetti, lawyers Jeremy Sutton and Philip Hamlin, and investigator Tim McKinnel.

Also on TE AO WITH MOANA tonight, referees are integral to the survival of sports and many are volunteers who put in long hours to support their communities. Reporter Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson investigates the prevalence of referee abuse.

Join Moana Maniapoto on TE AO WITH MOANA – screening on Māori Television at 8.00 PM tonight (Monday 4 October 2021).

For images, interviews and further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

Māori Television

MOB: 021 20 33 777

EML: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com