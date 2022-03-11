TE AO WITH MOANA ONE-ON-ONE WITH GOVERNOR-GENERAL

The second programme in the new season of AO WITH MOANA features Moana Maniapoto in a one-on-one interview with Aotearoa’s first wahine Māori Governor General, Dame Cindy Kiro, screening Monday 14 March at 8.00 PM. See it on Whakaata Māori, on demand and on Māori+.

Moana Maniapoto promises the new season will continue to educate, inform and provide audiences with kaupapa Māori perspectives that challenge mainstream media narratives.

“We have a track record of getting the interviews that others cannot.”

“Our commitment is to dig deeper, ask the difficult questions and shine a light into the darker recesses of our society that many prefer not to see, or hear,” said Moana Maniapoto.

Producer Hikurangi Jackson has announced two new additions to the team.

“This year the team will include Jess Tyson, who joins us fresh from the Whakaata Māori newsroom.

“And we are excited that this season the whole team will have the benefit of the advice and guidance of Cameron Bennett, one of Aotearoa’s most experienced investigative journalists.

“Cameron is a veteran of the industry and his input will be invaluable in further strengthening an already strong journalism team,” said Hikurangi Jackson.

The TE AO WITH MOANA team is: Moana Maniapoto (Presenter/interviewer), Hikurangi Jackson (Producer/interviewer), Kirsty Babbington (Journalist), Ximena Smith (Journalist), Jess Tyson (Journalist).

TE AO WITH MOANA screens Mondays at 8.00 PM.