Tāmaki Makaurau close out Whakatau 2020 Series Sunday, October 11

Media release

9 October 2020

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU DEBATE CLOSES OUT WHAKATAU 2020 SERIES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Incumbent Peeni Henare (Labour), Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere and Green Co-Leader Marama Davidson will face off in the last of Māori Television's election debates on Sunday, October 11 at 7pm. Panellists critiquing the debate will be Kingi Snelgar and Claudette Hauiti.

The Tāmaki Makaurau electorate is a mostly urban Māori electorate centered on Auckland City, south of the Auckland harbour bridge. There are more than 37 thousand registered voters in the electorate, making it the Māori seat with the largest number of voters.



“Our election coverage has focused on the seven Māori seats and Māori Television Curia Research has looked specifically at the issues important to Māori in each electorate,” said Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.

“Our poll results, made available on the day of the debate, ensure that we ask the candidates the questions that matter in their rohe (area) . This approach has worked for us and is reflected in the many thousands of people who have turned in, on-air and online, for all of our debates.”

The Tāmaki Makaurau debate can be watched live on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, Māori Television’s website coverage Sunday, October 11 at 7pm.

Māori Television also has an Election Night Special (Saturday 17 September) covering the Māori electorates and a Post-Election Special on Sunday 18 October (7pm) providing an analysis of the results and the impact on Māori communities.

For further information please contact

Fiona Cassidy Communications 021 2492302



Editors Notes:

Whakatau 2020 debates are all avaiable on demand https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/whakatau-elections-2020