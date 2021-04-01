SUNDAY CINEMA SHOWCASES OSCAR WINNER – ON MĀORI TELEVISION

The first foreign language film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture – South Korean thriller PARASITE – headlines Māori Television’s SUNDAY CINEMA slot this Sunday 4 April 2021 at 8.30 PM.

A long-time favourite with viewers, SUNDAY CINEMA showcases critically acclaimed, award-winning alternative movies often screening free-to-air for the first time in New Zealand.

As well as winning the top prize for PARASITE, Bong Joon Ho won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and International Feature at the 2020 Academy Awards for his black comedy about greed and class discrimination.

Feature films coming up in the Sunday Cinema slot also include:

THE GREAT BEAUTY – Sunday 11 April at 8.40 PM: Jep Gambardella has seduced his way through the lavish nightlife of Rome for decades but looks past the nightclubs and parties after his 65th birthday. Italian with English language subtitles. (2013)

CUSTODY – Sunday 18 April at 8.45 PM: A broken marriage leads to a bitter custody battle with an embattled son at the centre of the conflict. French with English language subtitles. (2017)

THEIR FINEST – Sunday 25 April 2021 at 9.00 PM: Māori Television’s ANZAC Day movie. A former secretary hired as a propaganda scriptwriter joins the cast and crew of a major production while the Blitz rages around them. (2016)

COLD WAR – Sunday 2 May 2021 at 8.40 PM: A music director in love with a singer tries to persuade her to flee communist Poland for France. Polish and Russian with English language subtitles. (2018)

SUNDAY CINEMA – free-to-air on Māori Television every Sunday night.

ENDS

For images, interviews or further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

Māori Television

MOB: 021 20 33 777

EML: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com