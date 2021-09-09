SIANNE FEATURES ON WAIATA NATION II – ON MAORI+ AND MĀORI TELEVISION!

Wellington’s Sianne features on tonight’s episode of WAIATA NATION II – on Māori Television at 9.00 pm and available on the MĀORI+ app.

This episode shows Sianne moving away from the more usual roots and reggae style she is known for and embracing a more soulful style of waiata with ‘Whakarehu’.

Her journey won’t be an easy one though, as the mum of two experiences some homesickness mid-way through the challenge.

A winner of Homai te Pakipaki and a local of the music scene in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, she has amassed tens of thousands of social media followers due to the incredible range of her voice and her ability to hit a power note that is uncharacteristic of kaiwaiata in New Zealand.

The second series of WAIATA NATION II sees Maimoa Music members Nathaniel Howe and Pere Wihongi mentoring an entirely new group of up-and-coming Māori artists.

Producer/director Nathaniel Howe says the ultimate goal is to establish Waiata Nation as a brand that provides a launching pad for fluent waiata Māori.

“I think we’re at a real pivotal time for waiata reo Māori. We’ve seen the launch of the official reo Māori music chart and it’s been amazing to see the growth and development in this space, especially from those artists coming from non-reo backgrounds.

Still to come in WAIATA NATION II:

EPISODE 7 – Thursday 16 September 2021 at 9.00 PM: Mohi – ‘E Ki!’

He goes by the alias of Mr Ra so it’s no wonder he has a stage name as Mohi Allen (Ngāpuhi) balances a smooth soulful voice with unique swag and style. Mohi grew up in the heart of west Auckland and has been chipping away slowly at his dream of becoming a music artist. Even though the singer/songwriter hasn’t hit the big time yet, it is only a matter of time. Thanks to Mohi, WAIATA NATION II releases what could be the ‘jazziest’ reo Māori song there has ever been.

EPISODE 8 – Thursday 23 September 2021 at 9.00 PM: Trojahn – ‘Moewaka’

X Factor Australia didn’t know what to expect when they saw a six-foot tall Tūhoe stallion cross the stage. But the textured deep voice of Trojahn Tuna won the judges over and eventually got him into the finals. The final artist in WAIATA NATION II ends the series with a bang by blending R’n’B and soul with a strong message about a very real issue affecting our people: homelessness.

WAIATA NATION II – Thursdays at 9.00 pm and available on MĀORI+.

