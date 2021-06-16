ON PIO TEREI TONIGHT – ON MĀORI TELEVISION …

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa), television and radio presenter, te reo advocate and author, joins the ‘father of fusion’, internationally renowned restaurateur Peter Gordon (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngai Tahu) on the couch, with Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT, Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Our featured singer is Auckland’s Metotagivale Schmidt Peke, part of Maimoa Music, a collective of young Māori artists, who opened recently for Six60 at Eden Park. She sings ‘Waerea’.

Our Surprise Singer is Nikolai Johnson of Auckland, singing E I Po by Prince Tui Teka. ‘Papa Nikolai’ teaches Tikanga at Hoani Waititi Marae and sings tenor in Ngā Tūmanako Kapahaka.

‘Saint Nix’ recognises the mahi of Georgie Thompson from Ruapōtaka Marae. Georgie is pou tokomanawa for the community of Tāmaki. She has dedicated most of her life to supporting and helping others. She is guided by not just the words of our Tūpuna but also by her large heart which sits squarely amongst the people. But to the people of her Marae, she is just the crazy lady with an idea.

