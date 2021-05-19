ON PIO TEREI TONIGHT – ON MĀORI TELEVISION

New Zealander of the Year, Associate Professor of Microbiology at the University of Auckland (and owner of the most colourful hair on New Zealand television) Dr Siouxsie Wiles, and Robert Rakete (Ngāpuhi), actor, TV host, DJ and Fifth Wiggle, share the couch with Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams tonight on PIO TEREI TONIGHT, Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Callum McDougall (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Huia) better known as ‘Rei’, sings ‘Drive Slow – Urungi Autō’. A song he says is a reminder to take his time, not rush things, and be present in his journey.

Rebekah ‘Becky’ Button, Production Secretary on Kura Productions’ Ahikaaroa is tonight’s Surprise Singer.

‘Saint Nix’ recognises the mahi of Pete Dehar, or ‘Uncle Pete’ as he is known by most in his community. For many years he has been the “go to” man for Western Park Village. He is also the main ringawera for his marae in Paeroa – Te Pae-o-Hauraki.

Don’t miss PIO TEREI TONIGHT – tonight at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

