NGĀ TOHU O MATARIKI O TE TAU 2021 – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

The best of te ao Māori will be recognised and celebrated when the fifth Matariki Awards – Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2021 – screens on Māori Television at 8.30 PM on Sunday 1 August 2021 as well as being simulcast on MĀORI+ and www.maoritelevision.com.

Matariki is a celebration of culture, language and people so it is fitting that Māori Television, in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri, plays its part in promoting the unique contributions made by the recipients of these awards.

Past recipients include Professor Rawinia Higgins, Pania Papa, Taika Waititi, Mike King, Cliff Curtis, Paraone Gloyne and Ahorangi Derek Lardelli.

This year, there are nine categories equating to each of the stars of Matariki with one of the recipients being named the Supreme Winner.

The categories and sponsors are:

Hiwaiterangi: Award for Young Achiever – Te Kura

Tipuānuku: Award for Educatio – Te Ahu o te Reo Māori

Waitī: Award for Health and Science – Māori Television

Ururangi: Award for Sport - ACC

Waitā: Award for Business and Innovation – Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Waipunarangi: Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

Matariki: Award for Community

Tipuārangi: Award for Arts and Entertainment – Toi Māori

Te Huihuinga o Matariki – Award for Lifetime Achievement - Te Puni Kōkiri

