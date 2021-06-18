NGĀ TOHU MATARIKI O TE TAU 2021 – NOMINATIONS CLOSING SOON

A reminder that nominations for the 2021 Māori Television Matariki Awards – Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2021 – will close at 5pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021.

Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau is an annual event hosted by Māori Television that celebrates outstanding Māori excellence and success, and provides the opportunity to acknowledge and honour individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and country.

We are seeking nominations across nine categories and would like to enlist your assistance in uncovering those exceptional individuals and organisations who you feel could be deserving of recognition and acknowledgement.

The award ceremony will be held at the Māngere Arts Centre on 31 July 2021.

Nominations can be submitted through the Māori Television website here or go to www.maoritelevision.com/shows/nga-tohu-matariki-o-te-tau-2021/call-nominations-2021

Nominations close at 5pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021.

The award categories reflect the nine stars of Matariki and are listed below.

Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers

Tipuānuku - Education

Tipuārangi - Arts and Entertainment

Waitī - Health and Science – Waitī (Environment)

Waitā - Business and Innovation

Ururangi - Sports

Waipunarangi - Te Reo and Tikanga

Matariki - Community

Te Huihuinga o Matariki – Lifetime achievement

