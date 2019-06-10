New innovation to provide more Kiwis access to Māori Television

In a collaboration between Freeview, Dish TV and Google, the SmartVU X is a tiny gadget that connects to almost any TV and streams Freeview Live TV over the internet, so Kiwi viewers can now enjoy Freeview even if their TV isn’t connected to an aerial or a satellite dish. Viewers can also explore third party apps such as Netflix, Lightbox, YouTube and many more on Google Play. The addition of Freeview On Demand expands the scope of content on the SmartVU even further.

The Freeview On Demand platform brings together TV and movies from leading New Zealand broadcasters TVNZ, MediaWorks and Māori Television, all into a single library. With everything in one place, it’s much easier for viewers to discover content across genres, channels and providers.

Freeview’s CEO, Jason Foden, says Freeview is always searching for new ways to provide the most seamless and effective viewing experience possible.

“The feedback we’ve received on the SmartVU X since its launch in December has been unanimously positive – and we continue to focus on improving our innovations. Both our On Demand platform and Streaming Device were designed with the viewer at the heart of experience, so combining them was a natural next step.

“Viewers want a ‘one stop shop’ to the plethora of great content. Freeview On Demand being added to our streaming device now brings the widest array of subscription-free content together with the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Lightbox and other third-party apps on a single device, so viewers can enjoy their favourite TV with ease,” Foden concludes.

Freeview will be announcing more content partnerships in the future to further enrich its TV experience.

Designed locally in partnership with Dish TV, the SmartVU X comes with Chromecast built-in, can output 4K HDR and is coupled with voice search on its Bluetooth remote. Priced at $139, the device is available from all good electronic stores throughout New Zealand.

Freeview On Demand is also available on all new Smart TVs, as well as connected set top boxes and recorders. Once setup with a Smart TV, a SmartVU or any one of the range of set top boxes and recorders, viewers can enjoy all the content on Freeview – be it Live TV or On Demand – entirely subscription-free.

Learn more here: www.freeviewnz.tv/stream-freeview

Product Features