NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR NZ WARS – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

A national day of remembrance for New Zealand’s wars and conflicts will be commemorated with an all-day broadcast on Māori Television on Thursday 28 October 2021.

TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI will educate and inform viewers about the devastating impact of a series of conflicts, invasions and confiscations that rocked the country from 1843.

This year’s broadcast includes a special one-hour documentary produced by the host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people.

Shane Taurima – Tahuhū Rangapū (Chief Executive) of Māori Television – says the wars and conflicts in New Zealand are important historical narratives which contribute to the shaping of our nation.

“Sharing different perspectives of the impact of these wars builds wider understanding and awareness, and will better enable all those affected to heal and move forward towards broader reconciliation.”

The schedule for TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI on Thursday 28 October 2021 includes:

9.00 am THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The War that Britain Lost: The first episode of James Belich’s award-winning history of Māori and Pākehā armed conflict. Despite the odds, the British did not win their first war with Māori; their victory came in history books, won by the pen where the sword had failed.

10.00 am THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

Kings and Empires: In 1840, the lands as far as the eye could see were part of an empire belonging to Māori, not British. Its ‘emperor’ was the greatest empire builder in Māori history, Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha.

11.00 am TE PUUTAKE O TE RIRI KI TAINUI WAKA – HE RAA MAUMAHARA

A special one-hour documentary produced by this year’s host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people.

12.00 pm TE AO TAPATAHI

Māori Television's bilingual midday news bulletin.

12.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The Invasion of Waikato: On July 15 1863, a group of Māori missionary entertainers had an audience with Queen Victoria in England. Three days earlier, her soldiers had invaded the Waikato.

1.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

Taranaki Prophets: On 6 April 1864, a patrol of Imperial and Colonial infantry set out from the fort at Kaitake, south of New Plymouth. Their mission: to burn crops and abandoned villages.

2.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The East Coast Wars: The final episode of James Belich’s award-winning series. The East Coast Wars raged over seven years from 1865 to 1872, bringing fire and sword to a vast chunk of the North Island.

3.30 pm AKE, AKE, AKE

A three-part documentary series that explores a significant event in New Zealand’s recent history and how the inspirational footsteps of protesters in the past still reverberate to this day – the story of SOUL and the land occupation at Ihumātao. (R)

6.30 pm TE AO MĀRAMA

Māori Television's flagship Māori language news bulletin.

7.00 pm TE PUUTAKE O TE RIRI KI TAINUI WAKA – HE RAA MAUMAHARA

A special one-hour documentary produced by this year’s host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people. (R)

8.00 pm WHĪTIKI

The stories of three Māori Pioneers who fought in World War 1 through the eyes of their descendants. (R)

9.00 pm THE DEAD LANDS

A Māori chieftain’s teenage son must avenge his father's murder in order to bring peace and honour to the souls of his loved ones. James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare, Te Kohe Tuhaka. Māori language with English subtitles. (2014)(R)

10.55 pm TE AO MĀRAMA

Māori Television's flagship news bulletin. (R)

11.25 pm WHAKAMUTUNGA Closedown

An all-day broadcast to commemorate a national day of remembrance for the New Zealand Land Wars, TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI screens on Māori Television on Thursday 28 October 2021.