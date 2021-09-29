MUST WIN FOR TALL FERNS AT FIBA ASIA CUP BASKETBALL – LIVE ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

The Tall Ferns must win their last pool game against India to have a hope of getting through the semi-finals in their third game at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan – 11.00 PM tonight on MĀORI TELEVISION, streaming on maoritelevision.com and MĀORI+.

The Indians were thrashed by Korea in their second round game and are currently ranked 70th in the world.

The Tall Ferns played better in their second round game against Japan and were leading 20-13 at the end of the first quarter. They were trailing by just one point at half time, but at the final whistle the Japanese prevailed 62-50

It was a definite improvement on the last time they played Japan, in 2019, when they lost 95-63.

It should be an easier task tonight, when they meet the lower ranked Indian side.

In the opening fixture of the event, Japan thrashed India 136-46.

The team must finish in the top four of this competition to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They will need to finish in the top three of their group to progress to the semi-finals.

There will be delayed coverage of games when the Tall Ferns are not playing.

All games featuring the Tall Ferns will be livestreamed across Māori Television, maoritelevision.com website and the MĀORI+ app. The games will also be repackaged with reo Māori commentary and screened the following evening at 8.00 PM on Te Reo Channel.

SCHEDULE:

WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns v India (70) THURSDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM Grp A2 vs Grp B3

OR

FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER 2.00 AM Grp A3 v Grp B2 SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 1st Semi Final SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 1.00 AM 2nd Semi Final SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 3rd Place Qualifier MONDAY 4 OCTOBER 1.00 AM FINAL

