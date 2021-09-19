MRMO -KOANGA 2021 CONTINUES THE MAURI MAGIC ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

With Tāmaki Makaurau entering an unprecedented fifth week in Level 4 lockdown, Māori Television advises that the reo Maori distance learning for tamariki MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 has been extended by another two weeks.

Exclusive to Whakaata Māori, the reo Māori series has been designed specifically for children studying during lockdown.

Week 5 will commence on Monday 20 September 2021 at 9.00 AM on Te Reo Channel.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA SERIES – KŌANGA 2021 educates, enthuses and entertains young children in Māori medium education including puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, bilingual and immersion education.

Maramena Roderick, Head of Content Māori Television says the Kōanga series has ensured thousands of tauira from five to fifteen were benefitting from the programming.

“Māori Television is proud of what has been achieved with this initiative. Our children are the future kaitiaki of our reo so ensuring they can continue to learn from home is key,” says Ms Roderick.

The distance learning initiative developed in partnership with the Ministry of Education ensures Māori language learning is available anywhere, any time for tamariki during Level 3 & 4 of the current COVID lockdown.

Every episode is presented by Māori language teachers and exponents with support from expert educationalists. Tamariki are encouraged through play, art, song and imagination to continue learning whether they are in a classroom, at home or in isolation.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 screens on Te Reo channel every weekday from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM, www.maoritelevision.com and on MĀORI+.

