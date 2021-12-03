MOVIE MAGIC FOR THE SUMMER HOLIDAYS – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Sit back, relax and enjoy a bumper line-up of classic cinema and family-friendly movies over the Christmas and New Year holiday period – free-to-air on Māori Television.

LOST CHRISTMAS

Saturday 18 December 2021 at 7.00 PM (repeats Sunday 19 December 2021 at 2.00 PM)

BAFTA-nominated urban fairytale set in Manchester. A series of tragic events that blight a young boy’s life are reversed one Christmas Eve, giving him and those around him the happy ending that they were destined to have. Eddie Izzard, Larry Mills, Jason Flemyng. (2011)

MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM

Saturday 18 December 2021 at 8.45 PM

An intimate portrait of the making of a modern icon: Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa. Idris Elba, Naomie Harris. (2013)

THE SEAGULL

Sunday 19 December 2021 at 8.30 PM

Adapted by Tony-winning playwright Stephen Karam from Anton Chekhov's classic play. When friends and family gather for a weekend in the countryside, a tragicomedy unfolds. Everyone is caught up in passionately loving someone who loves somebody else! Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening, Corey Stoll, Brian Dennehy. (2018)

BLIZZARD

Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December 2021 at 7.00 PM (repeats Saturday 25 December at 12.30 PM)

A charming holiday story complete with skating, Santa, elves and talking reindeer. A young girl's aunt tells her the tale of an ice skater and an enchanted reindeer. Voice of Whoopi Goldberg (Blizzard); stars Christopher Plummer (Santa) who passed away, age 91, in February this year. (2003)

SCROOGED

Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December 2021 at 8.40 PM

A modern take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. A selfish, cynical television executive is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past. Bill Murray, Karen Allen, Robert Mitchum, John Forsythe. (1988)

GET SANTA

Christmas Day, Saturday 25 December 2021 at 6.30 PM (repeats Sunday 26 December 2021 at 1.40 PM)

It’s down to a father and son to save Christmas after Santa Claus crash-lands his new sleigh, loses his reindeer and ends up in jail. Together, they must find Rudolph, befriend the elves, break Santa out of prison and outrun the dad’s tyrannical parole officer. Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Kit Connor. (2014)

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Christmas Day, Saturday 25 December 2021 at 8.20 PM

Imagines the journey that Charles Dickens took to create Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Dickens mixed real life inspiration with his vivid imagination to conjure up a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today. Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. (2017)

CHARLOTTE’S WEB

Boxing Day, Sunday 26 December 2021 at 7.00 PM

Some pig! A young girl named Fern (Dakota Fanning) rescues a runty piglet and names him Wilbur. Fearful he’ll be slaughtered for food come winter, Wilbur hatches a plan with a special spider who vows to save his life. Voices of Julia Roberts as Charlotte; Oprah Winfrey as the female goose, Gussy; and Steve Buscemi as Templeton, the rat. (2006)

WEST SIDE STORY

Boxing Day, Sunday 26 December 2021 at 8.45 PM

Coinciding with the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 version. Bagging a total of 10 Oscars, this adaptation of Leornard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking Broadway musical stars Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as young lovers caught between warring New York gangs. (1961)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December 2021 at 8.30 PM

Norman Jewison's adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical is set in Ukranian ghetto village Anatevka. Israeli actor Topol repeats his London stage role as the milkman whose equilibrium is constantly challenged by poverty, prejudicial attitudes of non-Jews and the romantic entanglements of his five daughters. (1971)

LITTLE WOMEN

New Year’s Day, Saturday 1 January 2022 at 7.00 PM

American coming-of-age historical drama based on Louisa May Alcott's classic 1868-69 two-volume novel of the same title. Tells the story of the March family: four daughters and their mother who live in New England during the Civil War years. Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst. (1994)

THE DEATH OF STALIN

New Year’s Day, Saturday 1 January 2022 at 9.00 PM

This audacious comedy is a bitingly funny takedown of bureaucratic dysfunction performed to the hilt by a sparkling ensemble cast. When tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle. Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale. (2017)

