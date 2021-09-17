THE MOON & THE SUN – ALL DAY ALL WEEKEND – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

The OMNIBUS season continues this weekend with MOON TIDE FISHING and OFF THE GRID – on MĀORI TELEVISION.

Nore Martin and his friends demonstrate the ancient knowledge of the maramataka and the power of fishing by the lunar cycle in MOON TIDE FISHING.

The weekend of binge concludes with the effervescent Pio Terei searching for solar-powered paradise in OFF THE GRID.

MOON TIDE FISHING screens from 10.00 AM to 2.30 PM Saturday 18 September. OFF THE GRID screens Sunday 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM 19 September – on MĀORI TELEVISION.

