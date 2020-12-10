Moana Maniapoto Wins Supreme Award for Māori Journalism

10 December 2020

Moana Maniapoto Wins Supreme Award for Māori Journalism

Moana Maniapoto from Māori Television’s Te Ao with Moana has been named the Supreme Award winner of the 2020 Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards.

Massey University announced its winners in an online hui today.

Moana Maniapoto received the top award for her interviews with Teina Pora and David Tamihere against the backdrop of the newly established Criminal Cases Review Commission.

“I’m proud of The Long Reach and that Teina and David trusted me enough to sit down with me because it really did help to join the dots between miscarriage of justice and real whānau experiences and that was the whole point,” she said.

Her investigation won both the Best Current Affairs in English category as well as the Supreme Award.

Judge, Mereana Hond, said it was an exceptional piece of journalism that laid bare the inter-generational burden of institutionalised racism, profiling and questionable police and prosecution practices through the stories of two high-profile Māori men.

“Teina Pora and David Tamihere both say they are innocent. One has been cleared, the other has not. What a clever idea to bring them together to try to understand why. What fantastic journalism and access to be able to deliver on that whakaaro,” said Hond.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata, was awarded posthumously to Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru for his ground-breaking work in helping establish Māori broadcasting and efforts to revitalise te reo Māori.

Māori Television’s Kereama Wright won Best News Story in Te Reo Māori for his exclusive into the rebranding of a mongrel mob chapter while Te Ao News colleague, Whatitiri Te Wake, won Best Current Affairs in Te Reo Māori for his Marae story on tikanga around Māori male hairstyles.

The Best News Story in English was won by Carmen Paranihi from Stuff for her story on the compensation and apology for injured servicemen, George and Damien Nepata.

Moana Maniapoto said Māori journalism had a critical role in changing the conversation in this country.

“Journalism is more important than ever. It is a privilege to have a platform to tell our stories, ask questions, raise issues, to challenge others and ourselves. There is so much for us all to do and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” she said

Te Ao with Moana launches a new season on Māori Television in February 2021.