MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Week 3 of MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 rolls out on Monday 6 September 2021 at 9.00 AM on Te Reo Channel.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA SERIES – KŌANGA 2021 educates, enthuses and entertains young children in Māori medium education including puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, bilingual and immersion education.

The distance learning initiative developed in partnership with the Ministry of Education ensures Māori language learning is available anywhere, any time for tamariki during Level 3 & 4 of the current COVID lockdown.

Every episode is presented by Māori language teachers and exponents with support from expert educationalists. Tamariki are encouraged through play, art, song and imagination to continue learning whether they are in a classroom, at home or in isolation.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 screens on Te Reo channel every weekday from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM, www.maoritelevision.com and on MĀORI+.

