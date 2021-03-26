MĀORI WORKOUTS FOR YOUNG AND OLD – ON MĀORI TELEVISION

Join the fun and keep fit with host Yvonne Te Wanahi Edwards in a uniquely Māori exercise series, ORANGA NGĀKAU, premiering on Māori Television on Monday 29 March 2021 at 9.00 AM.

The weekly one-hour lifestyle show features low impact workouts, wellbeing discussions, nutritional advice and personal stories.

Whaea Yvonne (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe) says the informative, engaging and entertaining format focuses on health and wellbeing for kaumātua (elders) but can be easily enjoyed by the entire whānau.

“My vision for kaumātua is that they get more active,” explains the 70-year-old Zumba instructor and line dancing enthusiast.

“I want to break the stereotype which says that because you’re a kaumātua, you’re only good for one thing … sitting on the paepae!”

Each episode will feature exercises – such as stretching, cardio, dance routines and warm-downs – interspersed with expert advice focusing specifically on kaumātua including mental health, loneliness, dental care, check-ups and caregivers.

These segments will also provide an opportunity to link activities to the Māori calendar of events such as the Māori New Year, Mātariki, Waitangi Day, Te Matatini and sport.

Whether you’re an elderly workout warrior or getting fit for the first time, tune in to ORANGA NGAKAU on Māori Television every Monday at 9.00 AM from Monday 29 March 2021.

For images, interviews or further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

Māori Television

MOB: 021 20 33 777

EMAIL: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com

