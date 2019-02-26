Māori Television’s Week of Te Matatini Coverage and News Launch





Broadcast live from Wellington, viewers peaked for Te Matatini on Māori Television including linear TV, live web streaming, and social media pages.



Those numbers will continue to rise as people tune into watch replays of the livestream and video clips on social media and our website.



“Broadcasting Te Matatini on Māori Television contributes to the important role we play in the revitalisation of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori,” says Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima.



The Olympics of kapa haka competitions, Te Matatini coverage across Māori Television’s programming including news, dominated viewer numbers.



Haka Life Follows Ngā Tūmanako



Starting on Wednesday, Māori Television screens the third series of Haka Life, a fluent te reo Māori observational documentary series that follows the personal journey of Ngā Tūmanako members as they get ready to train and compete at 2019 Te Matatini.





Te Ao - Māori News

Launching on Monday 25 February at 6:30pm, a new day in Māori daily news begins in Aotearoa with Te Ao - Māori News, the new daily news programme.



With a fresh new look and feel, reporter Wikitoria Day, a sister of Māori Television’s very first presenter Ngarimu Daniels, will be the new face of Māori Television’s daily news programme.



Longstanding presenters Piripi Taylor and Heta Gardiner will spearhead local news, community and special events coverage around the motu including at Te Matatini last week in Wellington.



“Te Ao literally means the world and it reinforces Māori Television’s vision that we are the gateway to the Māori World, Te Kūaha ki te Ao Māori,“ says Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima.



Last year, Māori Television announced plans to build a digital first Māori media hub.



