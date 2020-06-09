Māori Television welcomes consultation on Te Ao Pāpāho Ki Tua - Māori Media Sector - Shift Options

Māori Television welcomes consultation on the Māori Media Sector – Shift Options Discussion Document announced by Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister for Māori Development today.

In the next phase of Te Ao Pāpāho ki Tua, the Government is proposing its vision for one ecosystem that is joined-up and collaborative, creates quality content with an emphasis on reo, for everyone in Aotearoa.

“We know our audiences want Māori stories told in Māori ways that represent our iwi, hapū and hapori,” says Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.

“We’re pleased to see the continued prioritisation of revitalisation of te reo Māori and the embrace of a digital-first media environment. The Māori media sector must be driven by a core focus to deliver and meet the needs of its audiences.”

“The Māori media sector maintains a duty to our tīpuna as well as our tamariki, to continue to elevate indigenous perspectives and highlight the importance of a Māori world view within the broader Aotearoa context. Our submission will draw upon this.”

“We look forward to further collaboration with our Māori media sector whānau to navigate and inspire the innovative change we require to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape,” Mr Taurima says.

Public consultation on Te Ao Pāpāho ki Tua – Māori Media Sector Shift is being led by Te Puni Kōkiri, and more information can be found here: https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/a-matou-kaupapa/Māori-media



MEDIA CONTACT:

Ella Brogan

Ella.brogan@maoritelevision.com

020 4185 4168