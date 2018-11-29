Māori Television pays tribute to outgoing Chief Executive

The board of Māori Television have paid tribute to outgoing Chief Executive Keith Ikin, who will step down at the end of the year.



"We would like to thank Keith for leading the way for the last year and helping to bring about the changes needed to reposition Māori Television in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry," said Board Chair, Jamie Tuuta.

"Keith took over the reins at a period of significant change and has led the development of a new and ambitious strategy to connect innovative Māori content with audiences in a digital age," said Mr Tuuta.

Keith Ikin says it has been a privilege to work at Māori Television and with a team of passionate, creative and dedicated staff.

"I want to thank the team who work extremely hard every day to create and broadcast Māori content and the Board for the opportunity to support them to implement change at Māori Television. I also want to acknowledge those who fought for Māori Television and what it stands for," said Mr Ikin.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in broadcasting and Māori Television is well placed with our new strategic direction and our kaupapa of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori revitalisation," said Jamie Tuuta.

Deputy Chief Executive Shane Taurima will step in as Acting Chief Executive until a new Chief Executive is appointed. The process to appoint a new Chief Executive will commence immediately.

