Māori Television to livestream as Prince William attends Anzac Day Service



Prince William is set to make an appearance at the Auckland Civic Service today for Anzac Day with Māori Television exclusively livestreaming the event.

From 10.55am, Māori Television will have all the coverage from the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where the Duke of Cambridge will be in attendance.

Presented by Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith, the service coverage will be live-streamed on television, online at MāoriTelevision.com and on the Māori Television Facebook page.

Prince William will be in New Zealand for two days and will also meet with the survivors of last month’s mosque terror attacks in Christchurch.

Māori Television Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima says, “Anzac Day is part of our nation’s history and we’re proud that Māori Television continues to play a key role on the day bringing people together to remember the sacrifices made by many”.

Māori Television will also livestream the Auckland War Memorial Museum Dawn Service and has a full day of acclaimed Anzac Day programming. Full programming details on the following page and on MāoriTelevision.com.