Māori Television to livestream as Prince William attends Anzac Day Service


Prince William is set to make an appearance at the Auckland Civic Service today for Anzac Day with Māori Television exclusively livestreaming the event.

From 10.55am, Māori Television will have all the coverage from the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where the Duke of Cambridge will be in attendance.

Presented by Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith, the service coverage will be live-streamed on television, online at MāoriTelevision.com and on the Māori Television Facebook page.

Prince William will be in New Zealand for two days and will also meet with the survivors of last month’s mosque terror attacks in Christchurch.

Māori Television Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima says, “Anzac Day is part of our nation’s history and we’re proud that Māori Television continues to play a key role on the day bringing people together to remember the sacrifices made by many”.

Māori Television will also livestream the Auckland War Memorial Museum Dawn Service and has a full day of acclaimed Anzac Day programming. Full programming details on the following page and on MāoriTelevision.com.


MĀORI TELEVISION ANZAC DAY SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019

0540 - ANZAC DAY DAWN SERVICE 2019

0700 - IN FOFEIGEN FIELDS

0800 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS

0805 – VAPNIERKA

0905 - GREAT WAR STORIES

0935 - NANCY WAKE REMEMBERED

1000 - VICTOR 4 COMPANY

1055 - ANZAC DAY - CIVIC SERVICE

1200 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS

1205 – MACARTHUR

1430 - ANZAC COVE DAWN SERVICE

1530 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS

1535 - CHARGE OF THE ANZACS

1630 - KIWI SERVICE WOMEN OF WW2

1730 - GOD KING AND COUNTRY

1745 - TAMA TŪ

1800 - GREAT WAR STORIES

1830 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS

1900 - EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO 2013

2000 – VAPNIERKA

2100 – CHURCHCHILL

2300 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS


2330 - THE HUI - KAUPEKA WHĀ