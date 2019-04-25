Māori Television to livestream as Prince William attends Anzac Day Service

Prince William is set to make an appearance at the Auckland Civic Service today for Anzac Day with Māori Television exclusively livestreaming the event.
From 10.55am, Māori Television will have all the coverage from the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where the Duke of Cambridge will be in attendance.
Presented by Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith, the service coverage will be live-streamed on television, online at MāoriTelevision.com and on the Māori Television Facebook page.
Prince William will be in New Zealand for two days and will also meet with the survivors of last month’s mosque terror attacks in Christchurch.
Māori Television Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima says, “Anzac Day is part of our nation’s history and we’re proud that Māori Television continues to play a key role on the day bringing people together to remember the sacrifices made by many”.
Māori Television will also livestream the Auckland War Memorial Museum Dawn Service and has a full day of acclaimed Anzac Day programming. Full programming details on the following page and on MāoriTelevision.com.
MĀORI TELEVISION ANZAC DAY SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019
0540 - ANZAC DAY DAWN SERVICE 2019
0700 - IN FOFEIGEN FIELDS
0800 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS
0805 – VAPNIERKA
0905 - GREAT WAR STORIES
0935 - NANCY WAKE REMEMBERED
1000 - VICTOR 4 COMPANY
1055 - ANZAC DAY - CIVIC SERVICE
1200 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS
1205 – MACARTHUR
1430 - ANZAC COVE DAWN SERVICE
1530 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS
1535 - CHARGE OF THE ANZACS
1630 - KIWI SERVICE WOMEN OF WW2
1730 - GOD KING AND COUNTRY
1745 - TAMA TŪ
1800 - GREAT WAR STORIES
1830 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS
1900 - EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO 2013
2000 – VAPNIERKA
2100 – CHURCHCHILL
2300 - TE AO - MĀORI NEWS
2330 - THE HUI - KAUPEKA WHĀ